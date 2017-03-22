Williamsville man gets 25 years for drug dealing

A Williamsville man who recruited family members to act as drug couriers over two decades has received a stiff prison sentence.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Jack Reid III was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison and 10 years supervised release. A federal judge also ordered Reid to forfeit $1 million and two properties in Williamsville and Amherst.

A jury convicted Reid of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors say starting in 1990 and lasting through April 2012, Reid used relatives and others as drug couriers and distributors for large amounts of cocaine obtained from sources in Rochester, New York City and Atlanta. The coke was then distributed throughout Erie and Niagara counties.

The sentencing is the culmination of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lackawanna Police and Lockport Police.