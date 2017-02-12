Wintry mix of precipitation will change to snow

Rain, freezing rain and sleet will change to all snow by late Sunday afternoon as a winter storm moves through Western New York.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for much of the region through 7:00 Monday morning. A more severe Winter Storm Warning for the Southern Tier starts at 4pm, continuing to 7am Monday.

Snowfall totals in the three to six inch range are expected in Buffalo. But accumulations could top nine inches in the Southern Tier.

Winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour tonight will cause some blowing snow and difficult driving conditions.