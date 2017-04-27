WNY media icon Larry Levite dies at 77

He is well known for his long history in Western New York media. Larry Levite, publisher and CEO of Buffalo Spree Publishing, passed away Wednesday after a short illness. He was 77.

After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and attending the University at Buffalo Law School, Levite entered the radio business in the late sixties - first as a salesman, then as a general manager and, finally, as an owner.

His radio affiliations have included WYSL and WPHD as general manager, WEBR AM/FM as vice president/general manager and WBEN AM/FM, which he bought in 1978 and owned until 1994.

In 1998, Levite bought Buffalo Spree and soon added 24 additional publications to the family, including Forever Young, theater and event program books and the Rochester magazine 585.

Buffalo Spree said Levite died surrounded by his family, including his wife Sharon and his sons Josh and Adam. The magazine will publish a special tribute to Levite in the upcoming June edition.