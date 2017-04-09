Woman accused of shoplifting gets chased into Cazenovia Creek

A woman and a police officer were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a chase landed them in Cazenovia Creek.

West Seneca Police responded to a report of a woman suspected of shoplifting from a Tops store located on Orchard Park Road. Upon leaving the store officers encountered Dana L. Smith of Cheektowaga in a Wegmans parking lot. Smith took off running toward Cazenovia Creek with two officers running behind her. She ran into the water but was knocked over by the current. One officer went in the creek after her and saved her.

The two were treated for hypothermia at Mercy Hospital. Smith's charges have not been released at this time.

