Woman shot at Orchard Park party

One woman was wounded in an early morning shooting Sunday at a party in Orchard Park. Town police officers responded to the Frank Young Sports Arena on North Buffalo Road around 1:30am.

A 21-year-old woman from New York City was shot in the leg. She was taken to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Officers say about 500 people were in attendance inside a building where occupancy is limited to just over 300. Many of those in attendance began fleeing the club when police arrived. Several vehicles collided.

So far, there are no arrests. But police officials say the property owner could face charges. Bottles of alcohol were found in and around the building. The business does not have a liquor license.

The State Liquor Authority and the Erie County District Attorney have been notified.