Woman who claims was paid for silence, files suit in Hoyt sexual harassment case

The woman accusing Sam Hoyt of sexual harassment says in a federal lawsuit that Gov. Andrew Cuomo knew and did nothing to stop it. However, the governor's office denies the allegations.

Lisa Marie Cater says, as the former Empire State Development Regional President, Hoyt helped her get a job at the Department of Motor Vehicles, then used that as an excuse to harass and assault her, starting in 2015.

She says he would call, text and email her inappropriately. She says he also sent her a nude image and groped her.

Cater says she tried to report the abuse. Cuomo's office said it launched investigations after the office received allegations in October 2016.

Hoyt resigned October 30 and has denied the allegations.