Women Build Week comes to Buffalo

A new home is going up on Buffalo's East Side as part of Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Week. About 100,000 women from all 50 states participate in the annual event.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports.

Work officially kicked off Monday on the first home that Buffalo Habitat has ever constructed as part of Women Build Week.

"We're hoping that it's going to grow and that ladies will continue to come out all throughout the summer and throughout our year. Someday, I want to build another whole house with just women," said Teresa Bianchi, the new Executive Director of Buffalo Habitat.

Along with building "decent and affordable housing for low-income families," Bianchi says Women Build Week gives female head of households experience to do repairs and maintenance on their homes. She says it's also a great way for females looking for a new career to test the waters.

"We've pushed kids to go to college and that's great. But there's a lot of people out there that aren't meant for college. So the industries, the construction industry especially is clamoring for help. There's a lot of great paying jobs out there coming out without a lot of debt. So they're not going to college and coming out without debt," Bianchi said.

Along with "empowering women to make a difference in their community," Habitat for Humanity "works to build strength, stability and self-reliance through home ownership."