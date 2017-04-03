Women's hockey champion Beauts honored at City Hall

Buffalo sports fans have been craving a championship for decades and while the Bills and Sabres have never won a Super Bowl or a Stanley Cup, one local team is celebrating its recent league crown.

The Buffalo Beauts of the National Women's Hockey League defeated the Boston Pride to take home the Isobel Cup last month. At City Hall Monday morning, Mayor Byron Brown declared April 3, 2017 Buffalo Beauts Day in the City of Buffalo.

"If there is one thing residents of Buffalo and Western New York love, it is our sports. We are certainly diehard fans thirsting for a championship and today, we are very pleased to celebrate these champions," Brown said.

The Beauts' 3-2 win over the Boston team on March 18 was considered a major upset. Boston had lost just one of its 18 games in the regular season.

The Beauts are one of four teams in the league, which just completed its second season. Co-coach Ric Seiling, a former Buffalo Sabres forward, says the team's players reflect the values of their home town.

"Somebody asked me how I would describe this team and I said 'Buffalo.' These individuals are hard-working, they would not be denied and when the odds were against them, they found a way to come together and get the job done," Seiling said.