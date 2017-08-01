The World's music features this month: G-Dragon, Dat Garcia, and Brownout

We love music here at The World, and we love to share our latest favorites with you. From a feminist and rebel in Buenos Aries to a Latin-funk act in Austin, give a listen to some of what we loved in July.

Korea's G-Dragon is on tour, but not for long

Korean pop star G-Dragon is drawing big crowds in the US. But he may not be on the scene for long. He's about to start his compulsory military service in Korea.

Dat Garcia does it her way

If there's one thing Buenos Aires-based musician Dat Garcia wants you to know about her and her music it's that she likes to do things her way. And she aims to challenge traditional social norms in Argentina.

Brownout’s Latin-funk from Texas

It's old-school soul, with no-nonsense Latin percussion, but Brownout also has its moments of hard rock psychedelia.





