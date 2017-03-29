Your online privacy may soon come with a price tag

Now that Congress has voted to repeal rules that protected what little privacy we had when using the internet, there’s a service that wants to give it back, for a fee, of course. When searching the internet, let’s face it, we’re pretty much naked when it comes to what information our service providers can glean from our activity. Virtual private networks, or VPNs shroud a customer’s personal information, sort of like a curtain, by making a secure encrypted connection to the server on the user's behalf. Considering the value of personal information, fee-based VPN services are already looking at ways to capitalize on the rollback of privacy rules.

