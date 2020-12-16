Enviromental coalition rallies for passage of tougher pollution legislation

By 56 minutes ago

A statewide environmental coalition held a demonstration in front of the Mahoney

State Office Building in downtown Buffalo Tuesday night to rally support for a state bill which would target corporate polluters.

 


Credit Press Release

A variety of community organizations used artwork to call on state legislators to pass the Climate and Community Investment Act, or CCIA. The legislation would tack companies with a $55 fine per pound of greenhouse gas emission, with money going into a fund to reinvest into nearby neighborhoods and job training.

NY Renews Lead Coalition Organizer Geovaira Hernandez said this bill would help many blue collar workers 

“Making sure that workers currently that are still dependent on fossil fuel factories, or fossil fuel industries are not being ignored or feeling like they’re not being a part of the just transition that is necessary for New York state to enact the law that got passed last year.” 

Hernandez called New York’s 2019 climate act one of the most progessive in the nation. It seeks to put New York state on track to shift to more green energy, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050. This new CCIA could generate the money needed to meet that goal.

“Aside from generating revenue of 15 billion dollars, the other aspect of the bill is creating good green jobs, 150,000 across New York State.” 

Hernandez said Buffalo can really benefit from tougher pollution legislation.

“There’s so much high cancer rates, and asbestos and lead that is predominantly in these lower income and folks of color communities. And so Buffalo is being slated once again for further climate gentrification.” 

The Climate and Community Investment Act currently waits in the senate committee in Albany.

 
Tags: 
climate change
NY Renews
Climate and Community Invest Act
Climate and Community Protection Act

Related Content

NY Renews calls for action on climate change

By Chris Caya Dec 17, 2015

PUSH Buffalo is among more than 40 community, labor and environmental groups joining forces on New York Renews, a new campaign urging Albany to pass ambitious climate solutions in the coming new year.


Senate hearing on climate change focuses on competing plans

By Feb 13, 2019
WBFO file photo

The New York State Senate began a series of hearings on climate change Tuesday. Democrats who lead the chamber back a measure to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions in New York by 2050, but that may come into conflict with a program being pushed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Youth activists urge City of Buffalo to declare climate emergency: ‘Action must be taken now’

By Sep 22, 2020
Courtesy of Western New York Youth Climate Council

A proposed resolution submitted to the Buffalo Common Council by local youth activists that is scheduled to be debated Tuesday is asking the City of Buffalo to declare a climate emergency.