Bike tourism in Buffalo to be promoted

A new campaign to help steer more tourists to see Buffalo by bicycle is getting underway.

The State of New York has awarded Shared Mobility a $125,000 grant to market city attractions easily accessible by pedal power. Shared Mobility's CEO, Michael Galligano says, Buffalo has one of the largest networks of trails and dedicated bike lanes in the state.



"Canalside is one example. But there's hundreds of places people could explore as these new developments have happened in the last couple years when it comes to, 'Hey I could bike on this trail and really see some cool, interesting stuff, in Buffalo,' Galligano said.

During its first 12 weeks of operation last summer, Galligano says, Reddy bike users put on nearly 18,000 miles in the city. He says Shared Mobility is also partnering with Go Bike Buffalo and Visit Buffalo Niagara on the campaign.

