Body found near Buffalo Harbor State Park

By 41 minutes ago

Buffalo Police are investigating the finding of a dead body near the small boat harbor in the 1000 block of Fuhrmann Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Credit File Photo / WBFO/AM 970 News

A fisherman contacted authorities after seeing the body floating face down. Homicide detectives and Buffalo police responded to the call at 11:20 a.m. The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team retrieved the body from the water which is believed to have been there for some time.

Medical examiners are expected to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Authorities are working to determine the man's identity.

Tags: 
Buffalo Harbor State Park
Fuhrmann Boulevard
dead body

