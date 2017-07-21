Reddy Bikeshare celebrates one-year milestone

An initiative that has promoted pedal power throughout the area is celebrating its one year anniversary in Buffalo. Reddy Bikeshare officially launched in Buffalo on July 21, 2016.

Since the local debut, about 4,000 cyclists have traveled more than 40,000 miles. By comparison, Earth’s circumference at the equator is just under 25,000 miles.

Jennifer White, Reddy’s marketing and communications executive, said participation in the first summer exceeded coordinators’ expectations, adding that interest continues to expand.

Igor Gurski, a Reddy Bikeshare member
“This has been one of the biggest biking summers in Buffalo that I’ve seen so far and I know that a lot of my peers in the biking community feel the same way,”White said. “So there’s really a culture shift.”

The program, which partners with Independent Health and Shared Mobility Inc., aims to make healthy activities such as bicycling more convenient. Reddy Bikeshare participants have burned more than 1.6 million calories as a result of the program.

Earlier this year, Reddy announced a partnership with M&T Bank that will fund three new bikeshare stations outside certain branch locations. White said Reddy will also open new stations at SUNY Buffalo State, Canisius and D’Youville colleges. WBFO reported in January that Reddy Bikeshare would also have a new Niagara Street station on the Lower West Side.

“If there is any community, any neighborhood, anybody interested in expanding the bikeshare system further, it is our goal to provide access to these bikes as many neighborhoods as we possibly can,” White said.

To celebrate its one year milestone, Reddy is offering 50 percent off its membership options online until the end of biking season in November. 

“Once you sign up for an account, all you have to do is walk up to a bike, plug in your account number and pin—the bike unlocks. And then you’re free to ride anywhere you want to go. The bikes are available twenty-four-seven.”

Reddy is also holding a group-bikeride July 26 at 5 p.m. from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to Buffalo Riverworks, where there a birthday bash will be staged.

